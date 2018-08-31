DSU and CCMS partner for STEM education
By Leah Allen BC Staff Writer For teachers at one Cleveland School, the challenge of engaging students in the classroom won’t be quite as daunting this year. Delta State University was recently …
Sports
DSU hoping to get off the schneid against Florida Tech in GSC opener
So far, the football season hasn’t gone quite the way the Delta State University Statesmen would have liked. Right now, the Statesmen are 0-2. They di…
Opinion
Share your light with others
I got to witness the best thing on Sunday morning. Charlie got to be the acolyte at First United Methodist Church for the first time. This has been a …
Kappa Sigma Fraternity holds 5-K to support veterans
By Leah Allen BC Staff Writer Delta State University’s annual Pig Pickin’ is right around the corner, and while many students are looking forward to the event, the men of Kappa Sigma Frate…
West Bolivar school board discusses maintenance
By Leah Allen BC Staff Writer Maintenance, repairs and personnel were all important topics for the West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees during its meeting Thursday. One of the c…
William Joe Robinson of Harrison, AR, formerly of Benoit
A memorial service for William Joe Robinson of Harrison, AR, formerly of Benoit, was held at Eagle Heights Baptist Church on Friday, September 14, 2018, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Roller-Christe…
Margaret Stephen, 58, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Shaw
Margaret Stephen, 58, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Shaw, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at New Home Baptist Church, Chicago, I…
Students learn leadership through Grammy program
By Leah Allen BC Staff Writer The Grammy Museum Mississippi hosted the first meeting of the year for the Youth Leadership Council Monday. The program helps connect area students from grades 10 through…
Bayou rolls over Lee, improves to 9-0-1
By Andy Collier BC Sports Editor This year has been a special season for the Bayou Academy Lady Colts in girls soccer. The Lady Colts remained unbeaten here Thursday as they blanked the Lee Academy Fi…
High School standings 9-14
High School Standings Region 2-5A Team Overall Region Neshoba Cen. 4-0 0-0 Holmes CC 3-0 0-0 Canton …